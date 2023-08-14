Moises Caceido completes his medical tests as a new Chelsea player

Few moments ago, Popular Football Journalist, Fabrizio Romano reported that Ecuadorian Midfielder, Moises Caceido has completed his medical tests as a new Chelsea Football Club player.

Fabrizio revealed that the player will now sign his contract with the Blues after which he will officially be unveiled as the the club’s newest signing.

Fabrizio Romano revealed this on his Official Facebook page today being Monday the 14th day of August, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe with many taking to the comment section to react.

Recall that yesterday, The Blues reportedly reached full agreement with Brighton for the signing of Caceido from Brighton and the fee agreed between both clubs is said to be around 115 million euros, which is a British Record Fee.

Immediately the fee was agreed, Caceido headed straight to Cobham and he have now completed his medical tests. Recall that Chelsea Football Club have been linked with the Ecuadorian Midfielder for the past couple of weeks, they had two of their bids turned down by Brighton but despite that, they never gave up on the player and it seems like they have finally gotten their man.

Moises Caceido is considered as one of the finest Midfielder in the English Premier League, known for his pace, brilliant dribbling skills, strength and defensive prowess, he will definitely be a great signing for Mauricio Pochettino and his men. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)