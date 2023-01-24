Mohammed Did Not Resign From APC She Was Sacked For Being A Mole Working For The Opposition – Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has revealed that Najaatu Muhammed lied to Nigerians when she said she resigned as a member of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Electoral Commission.

Bola announced that Tinubu Najaatu Mohammed has been sacked from the APC Presidential Electoral Commission after she was found to be a spy working for opposition interests. Bola Tinubu also said that Najaatu Mohammed was also incompetent. Bola Tinubu made the announcement through his Public Affairs adviser, Mahmood Jega.

Bola Tinubu said Najaatu Muhammed leaked vital information about the APC to the opposition, which is why she was sacked.

Remember, Najaatu Mohammed announced her voluntary resignation as a member of the APC Presidential Electoral Commission due to the ill health of the presidential candidate Bola Tinubu. she went on to say that her decision to leave the APC was because her goals were no longer aligned with the APC’s goal.

