Mob Beats Lagos Policeman To Stupor After BRT Incident Leaves Man Injured

According to Punch paper on Monday, August 7, 2023, a mob has brutally beaten an unidentified policeman to a stupor after a man, known as Yusuf, was rammed by a BRT bus following an alleged push by the police. The unfortunate incident unfolded in the Ketu area of Lagos.

According to eyewitnesses at the scene, the policemen were reportedly attempting to dispossess Yusuf of his vehicle when he was forcefully pushed into the BRT lane. Tragically, one of the BRT buses traveling along the lane collided with Yusuf, causing him to collapse due to the severe impact of the crash.

Eyewitnesses pointed the blame at the policemen, holding them responsible for Yusuf’s unfortunate ordeal, and stated that he sustained varying degrees of injury due to their actions. An angry mob quickly gathered, expressing their frustration and anger over the incident.

One eyewitness, who chose to remain anonymous, recounted, “The policemen caused this; they were the ones trying to dispossess the man of his vehicle. While attempting to push him out, they inadvertently pushed him onto the BRT lane, leading to the tragic collision.”

Another eyewitness, who spoke hurriedly amidst the chaos, revealed that the policemen attempted to flee the scene after realizing the gravity of the situation. However, the furious mob managed to apprehend one of them and inflicted severe beatings, leaving the officer in a state of unconsciousness.

As authorities investigate this distressing incident, tensions remain high in the Ketu area, with the community deeply affected by the tragic outcome of events. The injured man, Yusuf, is currently receiving medical attention, while the policeman who faced the mob’s wrath is being attended to by medical personnel.

