MNU vs NOT: Man United’s Strongest XI featuring Eriksen, Dalot & Rashford that could face Nottingham

Erik ten Hag appears poised to shuffle his Manchester United lineup as they prepare to face Nottingham Forest this weekend.

The start of the Premier League season hasn’t been smooth for the Manchester based outfit, who secured a fortuitous win over Wolverhampton Wanderers but succumbed to defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur last week.

Criticism has centered on United’s midfield, with Gary Neville and Roy Keane questioning the effectiveness of the three-man midfield partnership featuring Casemiro, Bruno Ferandes, and Mason Mount.

However, Mount will be sidelined for the upcoming matches due to an injury picked up against Spurs.

Given the scarcity of options in the reserve, sweeping changes aren’t likely in the cards for the United manager. Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen emerge as potential candidates to step in for the absent Mount.

The offensive unit hasn’t fared any better in the early stages of the new campaign. Antony, Marcus Rashford, and Alejandro Garnahco have all exhibited lackluster performances against both Wolves and Tottenham.

With that in mind, it’s doubtful that Ten Hag will continue with the same trio. Jadon Sancho and Facundo Pellistri have been impactful substitutes in the previous matches and could be in contention for a starting role.

As for the defensive line, significant alterations aren’t anticipated, although Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s early exit after 66 minutes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could lead to a tactical change.

Diogo Dalot provides a more attacking-oriented option that Ten Hag could consider utilizing.

With the pressure on after a sluggish start, Ten Hag faces crucial decisions in his selection for the match against Nottingham Forest

