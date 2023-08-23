NEWS

MNU VS NOT: Man United Stars That Are Set To Miss Saturday’s Crucial Clash Against Nottingham

Manchester United will host Nottingham Forest on Saturday, looking to rebound from a humbling loss to Tottenham last week. Giving their poor start to the season, I must say that the Red Devils haven’t really shown any signs of being capable of competing for the title. Their performance against Wolves and Tottenham clearly demonstrates that Erik has a lot of work to do in order to win games.

Well, here’s the latest injury update from the club ahead of their must-win game against Nottingham:

Mason Mount will miss United’s game against Nottingham Forest after suffering an injury against Tottenham and is anticipated to be out until the international break in September, according to a recent report.

Lisandro Martinez is another player who will be absent from this game. Due to an ankle injury, the defender missed the game against Tottenham. He’s supposed to back before the end of the month. 

Also, new signing Hojlund is expected to miss this game as he recovers from an injury. He is now training, but the club is not taking any chances with a back injury. They all want him to be fully fit again. Tyrell Malacia, Kobbie Mainoo, and Amad Diallo are also projected to be out for an extended period of time and will not be available for this game.

