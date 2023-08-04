MNU vs LEN: Man Utd’s Team News, Potential Lineup, Date & Kick-off Time for Final pre-season clash.

Manchester United’s friendly against RC Lens this Saturday might not feature their imminent new signing, Rasmus Hojlund, as it is expected that the £72 million arrival will not be officially announced as a United player until the lunchtime kick-off at the Threatre of Dreams.

The Denmark international passed a medical on Thursday, but visa and registration procedures remain the final obstacles to overcome before his official unveiling.

Lens, who finished second in Ligue 1 last season, will likely field a strong line-up for the pre-season match against United, which is the first of a double-header in Manchester this weekend. United’s head coach, Erik ten Hag, faces the decision of which team to field against Athletic Club the following day, with the possibility of splitting his first-choice XI between the two games.

Injuries have struck two United players, Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo, with both suffering knee and ankle injuries, respectively. This will keep them sidelined for the first few weeks of the season. Additionally, there are concerns over Alejandro Garnacho’s fitness, while Tyrell Malacia and Anthony Martial are also unavailable due to injuries.

A predicted starting XI for Manchester United against RC Lens includes Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mount; Antony, Fernandes, Mount; and Rashford. The match is scheduled to kick off at 12:45 pm BST at Old Trafford on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

