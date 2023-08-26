MNU 3:2 NOT: Martial’s Awful Display Show He Isn’t Worth Being At Man United

Manchester United come into this game with the intention of bouncing back to winning ways in the English Premier League when they face in-form Nottingham Forest at the Old Trafford Stadium. The Red Devils came out with an astonishing performance in the game as they turned things around from two goals down to secure an important 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest. Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, and Carlos Casemiro were all on the scoresheet to aid Manchester United’s claim of all three points from this encounter.

Well, Antony Martial started his first Premier League game for Manchester United today as he performed poorly against Nottingham Forest. The French International was used in his favourite striking position for Manchester United and still couldn’t even pose a single threat at Nottingham Forest’s defense line. The 28-year-old played 60 minutes in this game and failed to attempt a single shot on target for the Red Devils against Nottingham Forest’s defense line which was very disappointing.

Well, I believe Anthony Martial’s awful performance in this encounter shows he isn’t worth being in this Manchester United team. It is surprising why an unreliable player like Antony Martial hasn’t been sold out from Manchester United. The French International offers almost nothing to the team’s performance at the moment as he flops in matches week in and week out. In my opinion, Manchester United needs to immediately offload Anthony Martial before the closure of this transfer window. The Red Devils need players that they can rely on and Anthony Martial is definitely not this kind of player.

Let’s know your thoughts on this article by dropping your comments below, Thanks for reading.

Godsports (

)