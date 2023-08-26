MNU 3-2 Nottingham Forest: Why Ten Hag Was Right To Criticize Man Utd Despite Their Win

Manchester United grabbed a 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest thanks to goals from Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Eriksen. The Red devils came from behind to beat Nottingham Forest and they were impressive in performance in the match.

However, Ten Hag criticized his team after they gave away cheap goals in their first four minutes. The manager slammed his team after their horror start against Nottingham Forest but praised his team’s fighting spirit.

Cristian Eriksen and Casemiro levelled the scores before Bruno Fernandes scored from the penalty spot to save United from an humiliating defeat.

Ten Hag believe his team had a horror start but the character of the team was brilliant. The manager praised his team after they made a great comeback but he also criticized his players after their giveaway goals.

Even though Manchester United emerged victorious in the match, Ten Hag did the right thing to criticize his players. The Red devils conceded two goals in the space of four minutes and Onana was left screaming at his teammates. The Red devils were defensively poor in the first few minutes of the game but managed to make a comeback win to avoid a big loss.

Malikings (

)