Manchester United secured their first preseason win with a 2-0 triumph over Leeds United, thanks to the tactical brilliance of manager Erik Ten Hag in the second half.

After a goalless first half, Ten Hag made a significant decision by substituting the entire starting eleven, which included established players like Mason Mount and Jadon Sancho, and introduced a youthful lineup to spark the team’s attack.

Ten Hag also made slight adjustments to the formation, a move that proved instrumental in turning the tide of the game. The introduction of young players injected new energy and creativity into Manchester United’s play, ultimately resulting in the breakthrough.

In the 67th minute, Isak Hansen Aareon produced a moment of brilliance as he made a penetrating run into the box, before he laid off a precise pass to Noam Emeran, who coolly finished to give United the lead.

As the game reached its final moments, Emeran turned provider, exhibiting his versatility and skill. He set up Joe Hugill, who unleashed a powerful strike to secure the second goal and seal the victory for Manchester United.

Ten Hag’s tactical brilliance was on full display during this preseason encounter. His decision to trust the young guns and make strategic changes in formation paid off handsomely.

The win against Leeds United showed the importance of having a manager who understands the strengths of his players and is willing to adapt tactics accordingly.

The performance against Leeds also shows the potential of Erik Ten Hag as Manchester United’s manager & becomes evident that backing Ten Hag’s vision and providing him with the necessary reinforcements will be crucial for the club’s success in competing on all fronts for trophies.

Charlesayor (

)