MNU 2-0 ARS: Worst mistakes by Mike Arteta that made Arsenal lose 2-0 to Man United in the 1st half.

Arsenal are faced with an uphill task as they currently trail to Manchester United by 2-0 at the interval. Certain tactical decisions has been criticized and come under heavy scrutiny, leaving fans and pundits with opinions on potential alternatives that could have altered the outcome in the first half.

1. Gabriel Jesus Over Nketiah:

One of the focal points of debate was Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s choice to start Eddie Nketiah upfront instead of Gabriel Jesus. Nketiah struggled to make an impact during the match and appeared isolated at times, lacking support from the midfield.

His decision-making in possession and tracking back duties also raised concerns, leading some to believe that Gabriel Jesus would have been a more dynamic and effective choice. Jesus’ ability to link up play and his willingness to contribute defensively might have brought a different dimension to Arsenal’s attacking play.

Why Start Declan Rice ?

Another tactical decision that drew criticism was Arteta’s timing of introducing Declan Rice into the game. Some argued that Rice should have been included in the starting lineup instead of being brought on in the second half.

The Manchester United midfield ran ragged against Arsenal’s midfield, showing the need for better communication and ball recovery. Utilizing Rice from the outset might have provided a more robust defensive presence and allowed Thomas Partey to play a more expressive role in the midfield.

