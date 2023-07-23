MNU 2-0 ARS: Maguire Reacts To A Question Posed By A Fan Following Man United’s Win Over Arsenal.

Manchester United made it three wins out of three preseason matches with a comfortable 2-nil victory over Arsenal last night.

The Red Devils went into this match on the back of two solid wins and still managed to keep another clean sheet against Arsenal in front of more than 82,000 fans that gathered at the MetLife stadium in the United States.

Both sides had few chances of their own in the opening stages, but it was Man United that eventually drew the first blood through Bruno Fernandes who beat Aaron Ramsdale with a powerful shot on the half-hour mark. 7 minutes later, Jadon Sancho capitalized on a defensive mistake from Magalhães to double United’s lead going into halftime.

The match eventually ended 2-0 and went straight to penalty shootouts which United still won 5-3 having converted all the 5 spot-kicks they took.

One of the highlights of this match was seeing Harry Maguire come in as a substitute in the second half without taking the captain’s armband which was rather given to Casemiro who was deputizing for Bruno Fernandes.

Well, Maguire still put in a good performance last night despite being stripped of the armband by ten Hag.

After the match, Maguire took to his official page to thank the supporters for their amazing support and also reacted to a question which a fan asked him.

Responding to the question “why did you not play the penalty shootout”, Maguire said he didn’t want to break the camera.

DYungToommaks (

)