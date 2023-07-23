MNU 2-0 ARS: 4 Best Players from Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Arsenal

Manchester United continued their impressive preseason form with a convincing 2-0 victory over Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, securing their third consecutive preseason win, Below are the standout performers from tonight’s game.

Kobbie Mainoo – The youthful talent continued to shine, displaying confidence, fearlessness, and composure on the ball. He was instrumental in setting up Bruno Fernandes’ long-range goal with a well-timed pass, proving his ability to create scoring opportunities.

Bruno Fernandes – The Portugal international led from the front, always looking to put Manchester United on the offensive with his exceptional long-range passing and leadership on the field. His brilliant goal from outside the box showed his influence on the team’s attacking play.

Jadon Sancho – After some initial struggles in previous preseason games, Sancho showed great improvement in this match. His quick decision-making and ability to capitalize on the opponents’ mistakes were crucial in securing the victory.

Tom Heaton – The veteran goalkeeper proved his worth with a brilliant double save in the first half, denying Arsenal the opener. Heaton’s shot-stopping abilities and superb distribution added stability to Manchester United’s defense.

