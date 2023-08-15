MNU 1-0 WOL: Why Mount & Casemiro can’t be depended on in midfield after their performance vs Wolves

Manchester United’s recent hard-fought victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers highlighted some critical areas where the team still requires reinforcement in this summer transfer window.

Despite the 1-0 scoreline in their favor, the match brought to light certain weaknesses in the squad that could impact their performance in the upcoming season.

In the midfield, the likes of Casemiro and Mason Mount struggled to assert their presence. This led to United being outplayed and dominated in the middle of the park, causing a ripple effect on the team’s overall performance. The lackluster display from these players exposed the need for dependable options in the heart of the midfield.

As a result of the midfield struggles, Manchester United faced challenges on the attacking front as well. Players like Marcus Rashford were starved of opportunities due to the team’s inability to control the game and create meaningful chances.

The connection between the midfield and the attack was notably lacking, hampering the team’s fluidity and rhythm.

After a game like this, it’s evident that relying solely on players like Casemiro and Mount may not be a sustainable strategy.

Manchester United needs to explore the transfer market to bring in fresh faces who can add depth and quality to their midfield options. Names like Sofyan Amrabat and Amadou Onana have been floated as potential candidates who could bolster the team’s midfield capabilities.

The urgency to address this issue becomes even more pronounced when considering the club’s aspirations for the season. If Manchester United refrains from making further signings in the midfield, they risk struggling to dominate matches and play on the front foot against strong opposition squad’s overall quality.

Charlesayor (

)