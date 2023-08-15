MNC VS SEV: Man City team news, possible lineup, head-to-head, and kickoff time for UEFA Super Cup

After losing the Community Shield title to Arsenal, Manchester City is embarking on the UEFA Super Cup match against Sevilla at Karaiskakis Stadium tomorrow.

Pep Guardiola’s men are contesting for their second continental crown against Jose Mourinho’s side after winning the treble including the Champions League title last season.

Manchester City team news

John Stone is suffering from abductor injury while Dias would not make up the squad to Karaiskakis Stadium due to head injury which he sustained during training. Kelvin De Bruyne would likely be away from the game following hamstring injury sustained while playing against Burnley which made him to leave the pitch in the first half. Due to Dias and Stone’s injuries, Gvardiol and Ake would make up the starting lineup, then, Kovacic might likely hold the midfield while Foden is expected to play the deeper midfield role following Silva absence due to injury.

Manchester City’s possible starting lineup:

Ortega; Walker, Akanji, Gvardiol, Ake; Rodri, Kovacic; Foden, Alvarez, Grealish; Haaland

Head-to-Head.

Kickoff time

In pursuit of the continental UEFA Super Cup crown, Manchester City will lock horns with Sevilla at Karaiskakis Stadium around 8 pm on August 16, 2023.

