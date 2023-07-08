Mmesoma:The Girl Flew A Helicopter In Between The Border Of Ukraine And Russia – Shehu Sani Reacts

Senator Shehu Sani, a well-known Nigerian author, human rights activist, and former senator representing Kaduna State, has expressed his observation that many Nigerians tend to view issues through the lens of ethnicity and religion. He shared this opinion on his official Twitter account in response to the recent controversy surrounding the alleged forgery of a UTME result by Miss Mmesoma Ejike.

The senator’s remarks came after Arise Television reported that Miss Ejike, who was initially accused of falsifying her 2023 UTME result, had admitted to manipulating the score following the ensuing controversies surrounding her claim of being the highest scorer in the examinations. A panel set up by Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State submitted a report stating that Mmesoma confessed to altering her original result of 249 to 362 using a device and a printout.

Prior to her admission, many Nigerians took to social media platforms to criticize the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for allegedly wrongly attacking the young lady, with some even attributing ethnic factors to the situation.

Senator Shehu Sani pointed out that the tendency to view everything from an ethnic and religious perspective has become prevalent among Nigerians. In his opinion, this mindset is likely to persist in the country for a considerable period of time.

