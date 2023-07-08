NEWS

Mmesoma:The Girl Flew A Helicopter In Between The Border Of Ukraine And Russia – Shehu Sani Reacts

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 22 hours ago
0 354 1 minute read

Senator Shehu Sani, a well-known Nigerian author, human rights activist, and former senator representing Kaduna State, has expressed his observation that many Nigerians tend to view issues through the lens of ethnicity and religion. He shared this opinion on his official Twitter account in response to the recent controversy surrounding the alleged forgery of a UTME result by Miss Mmesoma Ejike.

The senator’s remarks came after Arise Television reported that Miss Ejike, who was initially accused of falsifying her 2023 UTME result, had admitted to manipulating the score following the ensuing controversies surrounding her claim of being the highest scorer in the examinations. A panel set up by Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State submitted a report stating that Mmesoma confessed to altering her original result of 249 to 362 using a device and a printout.

Prior to her admission, many Nigerians took to social media platforms to criticize the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for allegedly wrongly attacking the young lady, with some even attributing ethnic factors to the situation.

Senator Shehu Sani pointed out that the tendency to view everything from an ethnic and religious perspective has become prevalent among Nigerians. In his opinion, this mindset is likely to persist in the country for a considerable period of time.

What’s your take on this?

Jesusbabe (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 22 hours ago
0 354 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Wike In Tinubu’s Administration Is A Plus Because Everywhere They’ve Put Him, He Has Worked -Marvin Yobana

7 mins ago

Top-Notch Knickers And Top Outfits Ladies Can Slay For Casual Occasions

9 mins ago

Tinubu Is The First To Be Wrongly Declared Without Getting The Stipulated 25% In Abuja- ‘PDP’ Claims

21 mins ago

How A Lady Was Barren For 4 Years Because Of The N7000 She Took From Church- Apostle Johnson Suleman

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button