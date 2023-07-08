Mmesoma:If the Girl Is From Plateau Or Niger, It Wouldn’t Have Been As Hot As This -Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani, a Nigerian author, human rights activist, and former senator representing Kaduna State, expressed his views on the recent controversy surrounding the alleged forgery of a UTME result by Miss Mmesoma Ejike. Taking to his official Twitter platform, the senator noted that many Nigerians are now perceiving things through the lens of ethnicity and religion.

The senator’s comments came after Arise Television reported that Miss Mmesoma Ejikeme, who was initially accused of forging her 2023 UTME result, admitted to manipulating her score following the ensuing controversies over her claim of being the top scorer in the examinations.

According to a report submitted by a panel established by Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, Mmesoma confessed that her original result was a total score of 249, which she then manipulated using a device and a printout to make it appear as 362.

However, prior to her confession, many Nigerians took to social media platforms to accuse the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) of wrongly targeting the young woman, with some even introducing ethnic biases into the discussion.

Senator Shehu Sani shared his opinion that a significant number of Nigerians now tend to interpret events through the lens of ethnic and religious considerations. He believes that this mindset is likely to persist in the country for a considerable period of time.

