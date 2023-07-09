Mmesoma: We Have Educated And Bigoted Political Sycophants And Forgers Everywhere – Jibrin Okutepa Says

Mr Jibrin Okutepa, who is a counsel to the Labour Party and its Party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has noted that we have educated and bigoted political sycophants and forgers across the country, noting that Mmesoma’s action is a reflection of reality of our sorrowful and sorry state of affairs in Nigeria.

Speaking further, Mr Jibrin Okutepa made it known that he had deep reflection on Mmesoma vs JAMB episode.

Mr Jibrin Okutepa made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his twitter handle on Sunday afternoon.

Mr Okutepa wrote: “I have had deep reflections on the Mmesoma vs JAMB episode. I think what the little girl is alleged to have done is a reflection of he reality of our sorrowful and sorry state of affairs in Nigeria. We have educated and bigoted political sycophants and forgers everywhere.”

Since this Mmesoma and JAMB saga was reported, many people are of the notion that Mmesoma learnt what she did from most of Nigeria’s political leaders. Many have cautioned Nigerian politicians not to criticize her on the basis that she learnt from them. Our political leaders must lead by example, so as to move Nigeria forward.

