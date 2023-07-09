Former Senator Shehu Sani, who once represented Kaduna Central in the national assembly, has responded to Mmesoma Ejikeme’s recent confession. Ejikeme, a troubled candidate for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), admitted to forging her 2023 exam results.

Senator Sani commented on the situation, suggesting that the discussions surrounding Ejikeme’s actions are more influenced by the upcoming 2023 elections than the act of forgery itself. He implies that many people are using the forgery as a political tool, with their true intentions rooted in political motives. Sani believes that Ejikeme committed the offense at a time when individuals are seeking any reason to fuel verbal conflicts. In an analogy, he states that the girl “flew a helicopter” between the borders of Ukraine and Russia, highlighting the intense scrutiny she faces.

Furthermore, Sani suggests that the severity of the response to Ejikeme’s forgery would have been different if she hailed from Plateau or Niger states. He points out that a woman from Bauchi allegedly stabbing her husband to death garnered little interest, whereas if the woman had hailed from a different region than her husband, the internet would have been ablaze with outrage. Sani contends that Nigerians now view everything through the lens of ethnicity, religion, and politics, indicating that this perspective is likely to persist for a significant period.

Senator Shehu Sani’s recent statement on his verified Twitter account has sparked significant reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

HealthTourist (

)