Mmesoma admits scoring 249, says JAMB’s 3-year ban not fair because it is not her fault

The UTME result of Miss Ejikeme Mmesoma has generated a lot of controversial reactions from Nigerians, especially as the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) insisted that she forged the result.

The young girl who insists that she knows nothing about the forgery, claiming that she printed her result from the JAMB portal has admitted the she was given 249 by the exam body and not 362.

According to VANGUARD, she made this known while speaking on Channels Television’ s Sunrise Daily, on Wednesday.

She said: ” It’ s not my fault that I printed my result like that and they said that I forged my result. It’ s not my fault. So, them banning it is not fair. “

She claimed that she sent an SMS to JAMB but did not get any response, stressing she later discovered that she got 249.

” That’ s the only SMS I sent there. They didn’ t reply. If they check their JAMB Support System, they would see that I sent a text message. They didn’ t reply. After all was said and done, I now saw that I got 249. I sent them a text message there to know what really happened— the JAMB Support System. If they go to their system, they will see it there, ” she stated.

Meanwhile, this is coming amidst the report that the Anambra State Government under the leadership of Prof Charles Soludo has set up a committee that consists of many professors to investigate the issue.

The report stated that the committee consists of six professors, one Reverend Sister, and another member of the state.

The State Commissioner for Education, Professor Ngozi Chuma- Udeh, said: “It is not our wish to join the slanging match or take sides at this stage. But as a responsible government, we have decided to undertake an independent investigation into the matter.

” In the light of the above, Anambra State Government has set up a Committee of Inquiry to thoroughly investigate the JAMB- Mmesoma matter, ” the commissioner said.

