Mmesoma: A Woman Stabbed Her Husband To Death And No one Seems Interested – Shehu Sani Reveals

Following the recent confession made by Ejikeme Mmesoma, a UTME Candidate who was allegedly accused of forging her result, many Nigerians have reacted as they expressed themselves in different ways. Amongst the many Nigerians who have reacted, is Senator Shehu Sani, who happens to be a former Senator representing Kaduna State Central Senatorial District.

In a tweet he made few minutes ago, he expressed himself as he said, the commentaries for and against Mmesoma are more of the fall out of the 2023 election than just forgery.

Further speaking, he said, “for most people talking, their tongues are about the forgery but their hearts are politics. The girl committed an offence at a time when people are looking for a reason to keep the flames of verbal war alight.The Girl flew a helicopter in between the Border of Ukraine and Russia.”

He also added that, if the girl had to be from Plateau or Niger, it wouldn’t have been as hot as this. “A woman from Bauchi allegedly stabbed her husband to death. No one seems interested. If the woman is from the west and the husband is from the east or vice versa,the internet would have been on fire by now.” He said.

