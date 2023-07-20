MLS 0-5 ARS: 6 Best Players from the match as the Gunners claim their first preseason win

Arsenal’s 5-0 victory over the MLS All-Stars showed the undeniable gap in quality between the EPL and MLS. The Gunners put on a commanding performance, reminding fans why they remain contenders for the Premier League title and the UCL.

One standout player from the match was Bukayo Saka. The young forward displayed incredible pace and dribbling skills that left the opposing left-back in a state of confusion throughout the first half. Saka’s blistering speed allowed him to break the defensive line and provide assists for both Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard.

Speaking of Gabriel Jesus, the striker was a persistent threat all night. His relentless attacks on the back-post for aerial deliveries and well-timed positioning in the box kept the MLS All-Stars defense on their toes. However, the highlight of the match was Jesus’ astonishing chip from outside the box, catching goalkeeper Roman Burki off guard. The perfectly executed lob found the top corner of the net, leading to Burki’s substitution soon after.

Defensively, William Saliba stood out as an immovable force. Often compared to a Rolls Royce, Saliba showed his positional awareness by always being in the right place at the right time. His calm and composed demeanor proved effective against the MLS All-Stars’ attacking efforts.

Kai Havertz also had a notable performance, showing improved off-the-ball work compared to his previous match against Nurnberg. Havertz consistently pressed to win back possession and scored his first goal for Arsenal from a position that Arteta will undoubtedly appreciate.

Gabriel Martinelli made a triumphant return from a season-ending ankle injury against the Seagulls. The forward caused the All-Stars defense numerous problems with his directness and capped off his return with a well-deserved goal.

Another promising player, Jurrien Timber, stood out with his Zinchenko-esque performances. Playing on the right side, the Dutch international showd his versatility and found himself in advanced positions almost on the center circle.

