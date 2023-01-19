This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

MKO Abiola was denied presidency because of ‘Bad Belle’ – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said on Wednesday that the late philanthropist, Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, had been denied the presidency in Nigeria due to “ugliness,” which simply means envy or bad blood.

Obasanjo said so during a speech at the 100th anniversary celebration of Baptist Boys’ High School (BBHS) in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State.

“You are our letter,” Obasanjo expressed gratitude for the school that has produced a galaxy of men and leaders like him and MKO Abiola.

Obasanjo appeals to young people to aspire to the presidency, as the school has produced three Nigerian presidents after him and the former head of the interim national government, Ernest Shinkan.

“Today there are excellent old people in all walks of life, i.e., the private sector, academia, the military and paramilitary, civil society, traditional leaders, and so on,” he said. “That is the current president of the BBHS Alumni Association, Professor Kayode Oyesiku,” said Obasanjo.

“I believe I must not forget too much to overlook your son, the son of Obasanjo, a victor general in a mediocre war and former head of state army and former president of Nigeria. Police. Chief Minister M.K.O. Abiola, Nigeria’s first media millionaire and famous winner of the 1993 presidential election, is an icon in his own right.

“If not for the ill-fated Nigerian beauty, M.K.O. Abiola could have been President, and for me as President, we will need another BBHS alum to be President so we can position him permanently in BBHS after three stints.” And that is a challenge for the young, rising generations.

According to Obasanjo, without BBHS, he wouldn’t be where he is today. “Again, always reminding us of our character and behavior.” We can proudly say that BBHS is more educated. And for me, it has been very helpful all my life so far. “Without BBHS, I wouldn’t be myself,” he said. “We must act with humility, honesty, integrity, wisdom, courage, skill, and the fear of God—these must continue to be our characteristics and attributes to bring about change.” a nice change no matter where we are. We must be different.

The former head of state’s comments come about three decades after the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election by then-head of state Ibrahim Babangida. His comments also come weeks before the presidential election on February 25, 2023.

Recall that this is not the first time Obasanjo has commented publicly on the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election. He made the same remark during a reception in Abeokuta in October. 4 years later, in 2021. Obasanjo served as Nigeria’s military chief from February 1976 to October 1979, as well as the country’s democratically elected president from 1999 to 2007.

