Alhaji atiku abubakar, the presidential candidate of the peoples democratic party in the last general elections, has alleged that asiwaju bola ahmed tinubu, the winner of the election, stole a generation’s hope.

In a statement issued by his special assistant on public relations, phrank shaibu, yesterday, atiku cautioned supporters of tinubu and the all progressives congress (apc) against disrupting proceedings at the presidential election petition tribunal (pept).

Remember that alhaji atiku abubakar, the peoples democratic party’s presidential nominee, is currently in jail fighting asiwaju bola ahmed tinubu of the all progressives congress’ victory in the poll.

“no one needs to be told that the 2023 presidential election was one of the worst ever held in nigeria,” atiku abubakar said. The 2007 election was similarly disastrous, but president umaru musa yar’adua, the primary recipient, admitted the poll was flawed and immediately began legislative reforms.

Tinubu has, however, rejected the eu study, thus excluding the possibility of electoral reform.”

“tinubu is the opposite of a statesman,” he said. He claims that the 2023 election is nigeria’s best since 1999, and that he continues to draw parallels between it and the epochal june 12, 1993 election by repeatedly mentioning the names mko abiola and hope 93. This is the height of deception. Mko’s victory was spick and span.

Mko abiola represented the hope of a generation, while tinubu stole the hope of a generation.”

Source – The Sun paper Verified Facebook Page

