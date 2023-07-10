MKO Abiola Represented The Hope Of A Generation, While Tinubu Stole The Hope Of A Generation- Atiku

The Former Vice President of the country and the PDP presidential candidate during the just concluded presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has noted that the winner of the 1993 presidential election, MKO Abiola, represented the hope of a generation, while Nigeria’s current president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stole the hope of a generation, describing Tinubu as a direct opposite of MKO Abiola.

Speaking further, the former Nigeria’s vice president made it known that Bola Tinubu claimed that the just concluded 2023 presidential election was the best Nigeria has had since 1999, by comparing it with the June 12, 1993 presidential election, describing Tinubu’s claim as the height of deception.

Atiku Abubakar reportedly made this disclosure in a statement that was released by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, on Sunday, stating it clearly that Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope is nothing but renewed hopelessness, The Sun paper reported.

Atiku Abubakar said: “Tinubu is the opposite of a statesman. He claims the 2023 election is the best Nigeria has had since 1999 and continues to draw parallels between it and the epochal June 12, 1993 election by constantly mentioning the name of MKO Abiola and Hope 93. This is the height of deception. MKO’s victory was spick and span.

“MKO Abiola represented the hope of a generation while Tinubu stole the hope of a generation. Tinubu’s renewed hope is nothing but renewed hopelessness, a continuation of Buhari’s eight years of monumental failure. It is simply, as the youths say, renewed shege.”

Furthermore, Atiku Abubakar made it known that no one needs to be told that the just concluded presidential election was one of the worst ever conducted in Nigeria’s history, noting that the 2007 presidential election was similar, but the winner of the election, Late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, at least admitted that the poll was flawed.

In addition, the PDP presidential candidate noted that Bola Tinubu rejecting the European Union report has automatically ruled out the possibility of electoral reform in the country.

Information Source: The Sun paper.

