NEWS

“MKO Abiola Gave Me N800k When I Was 22 Year-Old But I Rejected It” – Omoyele Sowore

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 17 mins ago
0 315 1 minute read

One of the presidential candidates in the last presidential election, Omoyele Sowore, has publicized the video of an interview he had where he spoke about this experiences with late Moshood Kashimawo Abiola.

Omoyele Sowore said, “one thing is that I don’t have to be a minister before fighting for a better country. When I was 22 year-old, late MKO Abiola gave me eight hundred thousand naira (N800k) but I rejected it.” He added, “Abiola was surprised I rejected the money. He later decided to escort me out of the house when I was leaving because of that act of mine. He said I am a different boy.”

Speaking further, Omoyele Sowore said, “there was a time we were inside late Abiola’s big living room with other guests. After introducing me to them as the student leader fighting for his mandate, I told Abiola that most of the people in the room that day will betray him.”

Again, Omoyele Sowore said, “on that day, I mentioned their names and it eventually happened because some of them later became ministers under late General Sani Abacha even though they are irrelevant today.”

What are your thoughts about this?

To watch the full video of the interview, CLICK Here (between 1st – 3rd minutes).

Musingreports (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 17 mins ago
0 315 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

#EndSars: Lagos Govt Paid Millions In Cash To Those Who Survived With Wounds- Dele Farotimi

6 mins ago

Today’s Headlines:We Didn’t Promise Miracles During Campaign- Oshiomhole, Let’s End Sit-at-home-Mbah

19 mins ago

Tinubu Was Not Qualified To Have Contested; INEC Attested That Atiku Won In 21 States – Phrank Shaibu

32 mins ago

Transfer: Chelsea preparing offer for Mbappe; Rasmus Hojlund pushing for Man United move

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button