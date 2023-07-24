“MKO Abiola Gave Me N800k When I Was 22 Year-Old But I Rejected It” – Omoyele Sowore

One of the presidential candidates in the last presidential election, Omoyele Sowore, has publicized the video of an interview he had where he spoke about this experiences with late Moshood Kashimawo Abiola.

Omoyele Sowore said, “one thing is that I don’t have to be a minister before fighting for a better country. When I was 22 year-old, late MKO Abiola gave me eight hundred thousand naira (N800k) but I rejected it.” He added, “Abiola was surprised I rejected the money. He later decided to escort me out of the house when I was leaving because of that act of mine. He said I am a different boy.”

Speaking further, Omoyele Sowore said, “there was a time we were inside late Abiola’s big living room with other guests. After introducing me to them as the student leader fighting for his mandate, I told Abiola that most of the people in the room that day will betray him.”

Again, Omoyele Sowore said, “on that day, I mentioned their names and it eventually happened because some of them later became ministers under late General Sani Abacha even though they are irrelevant today.”

