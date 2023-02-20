Miyetti Allah Finally Opens Up On Tinubu Bribing Them For Support, Reveals Their Preferred Candidate

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, a Fulani socio-cultural organization, has finally responded to rumors that it has endorsed the All Progressive Congress, APC presidential candidate with the largest bid for the upcoming general elections.

Tinubu’s support, according to the statement, was based on the belief that he would protect the interests of Fulani pastoralists across the country. The group’s president, Alhaji Bello Bodejo, issued a statement in which he challenged anyone to appear and provide evidence of any type of inducement.

Contrary to rumors, the group remained committed to supporting Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, in the upcoming election, and stated that it received no compensation for its support.

He said: “Let him go and get his own from the party. He is accusing the APC of giving us money. Nobody donated any money to us. We are acting for the benefit of our nation and our people, not for financial gain.”

“We want our interests to be adequately represented in matters such as establishing grazing reserves, livestock routes, and addressing other difficulties that the Fulani Pastoralists are facing throughout the nation, as well as how we can work well with the APC in managing Fulani concerns.”

