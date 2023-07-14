Mixed Reactions Trail Photo Of President Tinubu Bowing Before Oba Of Benin In Aso Rock

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was in the state house in Abuja when a viral picture of him bowing to the Oba of Benin, Omon’Oba N’Edo, was taken.

The Monarch’s Friday visit to the White House to see the President is no longer news.

Along with his agents, the king landed in Abuja, and then they met with the president.

Several images and videos from the visit were posted online, and Nigerians have responded to them.

On the other hand, a picture of the president bending down to the president has been made public online. The president was seen in the photo bowing before the monarch. He could see the king staring at him.

Please look at the image below.

There have been conflicting responses from social media users since the image surfaced online.

Please read some of the remarks from those who provided their thoughts below.

What are your thoughts on this article?

Williams101 (

)