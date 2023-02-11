Mixed Reactions As Yusuf Datti and Sanwo-Olu’s Picture Surface Online Just After LP Rally in Lagos

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With the consummation of the presidential campaign rally of the Labour Party (LP) as organised in preparation for the February 25 presidential polls, a picture that captured the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, with the current governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, recently surfaced online.

The photo, which captured a moment when Yusuf Datti shook hands with the Lagos state governor, was posted on the official Twitter platform of Mr. Jubril A. Gawat, a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Lagos state governor, as he revealed that the duo accidentally met on Saturday at the Lagos State Polo Club.

His post reads, “Their Vice Presidential candidate went to chill at the Polo Club gently and quickly used the opportunity to hail the big boss, the Performing Governor.”

Several reactions from fans and foes alike registered their views concerning the duo’s meeting, as you will see in the pictures below.

