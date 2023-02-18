Mixed reactions as thousands of APC supporters troop out in Borno to escort Tinubu (Video & Pics)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With a few days to the February 25 presidential election, the presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and some APC members has taken their campaign rally to the state of the vice presidential candidate of the party, Kashim Shettima. In some pictures shared online, thousands of APC supporters graced the venue of the event as they chant the name of the presidential candidate of the APC. Videos were also shared online capturing the moment a mammoth crowd escorted the bus the former governor of Lagos state was in.

There were mixed reactions on social media after the pictures and videos were shared online by The Nations paper. A user commented, “So despite the scarcity of naira, this crowd is following Tinubu? Where are they getting the money for mobilization? Let’s forget whether they buy crowd or not. Just to mobilize this crowd is how much?”. Below are some comments from Nigerians regarding the crowd.

Watch the video of Borno residents escorting the presidential candidate of APC here and here. What can you say about this?

