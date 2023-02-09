Mixed Reactions As Peter Obi Visits National Executives of Ijaw People in Bayelsa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the presidential campaigns gradually fold up in preparation for the February 25 presidential polls, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Gregory Obi, and his running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, and the entire presidential campaign train of the Labour Party have been on the move as they recently met with some top executives of the Ijaw people from the south-south region of the country today, February 9, 2023, for a brief dialogue.

Speaking about the meeting held in Bayelsa, the Delta state capital, the former Anambra governor disclosed a post on his official Twitter timeline that it was between himself and the National Congress Executives of the Ijaw People.

Peter Obi tweeted, “I was at the Ijaw House in Bayelsa this morning to meet with the Ijaw National Congress executives.”

