Mixed Reactions As Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Meet Chief of Kagoro in Kaduna state

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the long-awaited presidential elections gradually approach, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Gregory Obi, and his second-in-command, Senor Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, have taken their campaign rally to the northern and southern parts of Kaduna state, especially Kafanchan, for the second time today, January 21, 2023.

(Picture shows Peter Obi bowing to greet HRH Ufuwai Bonet, Chief of Kagoro.)

The rally, which welcomed a good number of people from various regions around the state, turned into a carnival as the former Anambra governor took to his Twitter account and shared several pictures from the just concluded rally, including those that capture this visit to the chief of Kagoro and some traditional rulers of southern Kaduna.

(Picture shows Senator Yusuf Datti bending to HRH Ufuwai Bonet, Chief of Kagoro.)

Peter Obi tweeted, “I am in the palace of HRH Ufuwai Bonet, Chief of Kagoro, where I met with the Southern Kaduna traditional council.” I’m grateful for their wise counsel and prayers.

The visit and the pictures shared on Twitter garnered a plethora of reactions from netizens, especially when Peter Obi and Senator Datti bent down to greet the traditional ruler. See the reactions in the pictures below.

Extraordinaire432 (

)