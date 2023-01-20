NEWS

Mixed Reactions As Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Arrive Plateau State for Canpaign Rally

In preparation for the February presidential polls in the country and in the spirit of the electoral campaigns, the former Anambra state governor and presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Gregory Obi, has taken a journey to the city of Jos, the Plateau State capital, for wide consultations and campaigns.

(Picture shows Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed in Berom attire.)

The former Anambra governor and his second in command, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, arrived Jos on Friday, January 20, 2023, as he took to his official Twitter handle to post pictures of himself with other dignitaries in local attire on the plateau with the caption, “I just arrived the beautiful city of Jos.” “Looking forward to a pleasant stay.”

The visit by Mr. Peter Obi and his second-in-command, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed generated a lot of reactions among Nigerians on Twitter, as you will see in the pictures below.

