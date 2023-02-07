This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mixed Reactions As Peter Obi Allegedly Records Low Turnout In Kwara State

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, allegedly recorded a low turnout at his campaign rally in Kwara State on Monday, February 6, 2023.

The Labour Party presidential campaign train landed in Ilorin, the capital city of Kwara State, on Monday.

Unlike other states where the presidential candidate was welcomed by a mammoth crowd, Peter Obi was greeted by a few supporters.

In the pictures posted on Twitter by The Nation, a few crowds could be seen at the campaign venue.

However, the picture has generated a lot of reactions on social media as opponents mock the Labour Party presidential candidate.

In his defence, Peter Obi’s supporters, known as “the Obidients,” said the picture shared by The Nation was taken before the candidate’s arrival.

While speaking at the event, Peter Obi urged the people of Kwara State to shun tribal and ethnic politics and vote for competent candidates in 2023.

See some reactions below.

Content created and supplied by: OfficialReporter (via 50minds

News )

#Mixed #Reactions #Peter #Obi #Allegedly #Records #Turnout #Kwara #StateMixed Reactions As Peter Obi Allegedly Records Low Turnout In Kwara State Publish on 2023-02-07 08:09:45