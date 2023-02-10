Mixed reactions as PDP National Chairman mistakenly said the party has brought shame to Nigerians

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

During a campaign rally in Kano state on Thursday, the National Chairman of PDP made a slip of the tongue that has drawn mixed reactions. It was gathered that Iyorchia Ayu while delivering a speech at the campaign rally stated that the party has brought nothing but shame to the country, noting that that needs to change. Some seconds after making the statement, Ayu realized his mistakes and quickly made amendments.

The PDP campaign rally which was held at the Sani Abacha Stadium in the Kano state saw thousands of PDP supporters attend the gathering. Ayu stated that Atiku will try his best to solve the damages done by APC if elected in the upcoming election. The PDP National Chairman also claimed that with Atiku, Nigeria will go back to becoming the leader in Africa and everywhere in the world.

Part of his statement goes: “APC has nothing to offer Nigerians because they are full of lies and deceit. If you elect Atiku, he will listen to your complaints and make sure Nigeria becomes the leader of Africa. PDP has brought us shame and we will not continue to retain them in power, I mean APC.”

The mistakes of the PDP National Chairman drew mixed reactions among Nigerians on social media.

What can you say about this?

Source: Channels Television

Lilridex (

)