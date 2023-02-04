Mixed reactions as PDP Candidate, Atiku Abubakar promise to restructure Nigeria in 6 months

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Recently, former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, announced that he plans to restructure Nigeria in the next six months if he is elected as the country’s next president. This statement has garnered much attention and sparked intense discussions about the need for restructuring in Nigeria and the potential impact it could have on the country.

Restructuring refers to the process of reorganizing a country’s political, economic, and social systems to ensure more equitable distribution of resources and power. In the context of Nigeria, restructuring is seen as a way to address long-standing issues of inequality, corruption, and underdevelopment that have plagued the country for decades.

Atiku’s plans for restructuring Nigeria include devolving power from the federal government to the states and local governments, creating a more decentralized system that allows for greater representation and accountability. He also intends to overhaul the country’s economic system, with a focus on promoting entrepreneurship and private enterprise, and creating a more business-friendly environment that will attract foreign investment and stimulate economic growth.

Many Nigerians see Atiku’s plans for restructuring as a step in the right direction, as the country has long suffered from a centralized system that has left many regions and communities without the resources and power they need to develop and thrive. By devolving power and resources to the states and local governments, Nigeria would be better able to address the unique needs and challenges of its diverse communities, and create a more equitable and just society.

However, some have raised concerns that restructuring could also lead to increased division and conflict within the country, as some regions may feel that they are not getting their fair share of resources and power. Others worry that restructuring could lead to a loss of control by the federal government, and that the country may become fragmented and unstable as a result. See some of the reactions below;

What do you think about Atiku’s promise to restructure Nigeria within 6 months if elected President?

BeepMedia (

)