Mixed reactions as Pa Adebanjo alleges that Cabals wants another Northerner as President

Recently, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, a prominent Yoruba leader, and Pa Ayo Adebanjo, a foremost Afenifere leader, called on southern and middle belt leaders to prepare for a possible war as the cabals in Nigeria are pushing for another northerner to succeed President Buhari. This call to action comes after decades of political marginalization and a growing sense of unease among ethnic groups in Nigeria about the perceived power imbalance in the country.

The cabals in Nigeria are a small group of individuals who hold immense power and influence over the country’s political and economic decisions. They have been accused of perpetuating a system of nepotism and promoting their own interests at the expense of the greater good of the nation. This has led to widespread frustration among many groups in Nigeria, particularly the southern and middle belt regions, who feel they have been marginalized and left out of the country’s political and economic power structures.

Pa Adebanjo stressed the importance of unity and cooperation among southern and middle belt leaders in order to prepare for any eventualities that may arise as a result of the cabals’ actions. He called for leaders from these regions to work together in order to counter the cabals’ influence and ensure that Nigeria remains a unified and democratic nation.

The leaders also spoke about the need for greater transparency and accountability in the country’s political system. They called for reforms that would ensure that all Nigerians, regardless of their ethnicity or geographic location, have equal opportunities to participate in the country’s political and economic processes.

The call for preparation for a possible war highlights the growing sense of tension and unrest in Nigeria. It is a clear sign that many ethnic groups in the country are feeling increasingly marginalized and that the country’s political and economic structures are not serving their interests. See some of the reactions to his allegation below;

