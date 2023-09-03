Mixed Reactions as Orji Kalu appreciates Alex Otti for helping to keep Abia State Secured

Former Governor of Abia State and current federal lawmaker representing Abia North in the national assembly, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, expressed his gratitude towards Alex Otti for his role in maintaining the security of Abia State. Specifically, he commended Alex Otti, a Labour Party candidate, who won the last Abia State Governorship election and was inaugurated as Governor on May 29th. Notably, Otti stands as the sole Labour Party candidate to secure the governorship position in the recent general elections.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu took to his verified Facebook page to extend his thanks to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, and the entire security apparatus operating in the Abia North region. He emphasized that his dialogue and appeal to the COAS had yielded significant results, resulting in the containment of kidnappings and insecurity in Umunneochi LGA of Abia North.

Furthermore, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu extended his appreciation to Governor Alex Otti and other key stakeholders who have played a role in restoring Abia North and the state as a whole to its original state of security and freedom.

The post made by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on his verified Facebook page has sparked considerable reactions from his supporters and a wide audience on the social media platform.

