This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mixed Reactions As Ogun State Governor Threatens To Shut Down Banks That Will Obey CBN’s Verdict

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has joined other governors to send a strict warning to banks that will follow the directives of the central bank of Nigeria to stop collecting the old naira notes

It would be recalled that the central bank of Nigeria, CBN, through its governor, Godwin Emefiele, announced that the old notes will henceforth, seize to become legal tender in the country.

However, since the pronouncement was made by the CBN, there have been several reactions as many People have stood against the decision

It is longer news that the issue of the Naira swap has led to Naira scarcity. While some people are behind the CBN some have stood against the policy

However, it would be recalled that After the statement by the CBN that the currencies should no longer be used, Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje was one of the governors who threatened to ban banks and supermarkets that will refuse to collect the old notes

However, the Ogun state government has now issued a strict warning to banks never to follow the directive of the Apex bank

In a post that he shared on his official Twitter page on Tuesday, he said any commercial bank that will refuse the money will be shut down

Kindly read his full post below

However, after he made there have been several reactions. Some have taken time to appreciate him for the decision while some have told him not to do so

Kindly read some of the reactions from social media users below

What are your thoughts on this article

Content created and supplied by: Bodeblogs (via 50minds

News )

#Mixed #Reactions #Ogun #State #Governor #Threatens #Shut #Banks #Obey #CBNs #VerdictMixed Reactions As Ogun State Governor Threatens To Shut Down Banks That Will Obey CBN’s Verdict Publish on 2023-02-15 00:15:16