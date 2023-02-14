Mixed Reactions As Ogun State Governor Threatens To Shut Down Banks That Will Obey CBN’s Verdict
This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.
Mixed Reactions As Ogun State Governor Threatens To Shut Down Banks That Will Obey CBN’s Verdict
Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has joined other governors to send a strict warning to banks that will follow the directives of the central bank of Nigeria to stop collecting the old naira notes
It would be recalled that the central bank of Nigeria, CBN, through its governor, Godwin Emefiele, announced that the old notes will henceforth, seize to become legal tender in the country.
However, since the pronouncement was made by the CBN, there have been several reactions as many People have stood against the decision
It is longer news that the issue of the Naira swap has led to Naira scarcity. While some people are behind the CBN some have stood against the policy
However, it would be recalled that After the statement by the CBN that the currencies should no longer be used, Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje was one of the governors who threatened to ban banks and supermarkets that will refuse to collect the old notes
However, the Ogun state government has now issued a strict warning to banks never to follow the directive of the Apex bank
In a post that he shared on his official Twitter page on Tuesday, he said any commercial bank that will refuse the money will be shut down
Kindly read his full post below
However, after he made there have been several reactions. Some have taken time to appreciate him for the decision while some have told him not to do so
Kindly read some of the reactions from social media users below
What are your thoughts on this article
Content created and supplied by: Bodeblogs (via 50minds
News )
#Mixed #Reactions #Ogun #State #Governor #Threatens #Shut #Banks #Obey #CBNs #VerdictMixed Reactions As Ogun State Governor Threatens To Shut Down Banks That Will Obey CBN’s Verdict Publish on 2023-02-15 00:15:16