This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mixed Reactions As Ogun State Governor Threatens To Shut Down Banks That Will Obey CBN Verdict

Prince Dapo Abiodun, governor of Ogun State, has joined other governors in issuing a stern warning to banks that will comply with the central bank of Nigeria’s regulations and stop collecting the old naira notes.

You may recall that CBN governor Godwin Emefiele made an announcement that the older notes would no longer be accepted as lawful tender.

Nonetheless, many people have spoken out against the CBN’s decision after the announcement was issued.

A shortage of Naira has been a problem ever since the Naira swap problem surfaced, but this is no longer news. Some individuals support the CBN, but others have spoken out against the policy.

But it should be remembered that once the CBN said that the currencies should no longer be utilized, Kano state governor Abdullahi Ganduje was among the governors who threatened to prohibit banks and supermarkets that fail to collect the old notes.

Now, however, the administration of Ogun state has issued a stern warning to financial institutions, insisting that they ignore the Apex Bank’s mandate at all costs.

On Tuesday, he made a message on his official Twitter account in which he threatened to close any commercial bank that refused the money.

Please take the time to read the whole of his message down below.

Nonetheless, there have been a number of responses to his comments. He has received both praise and criticism for his choice.

Please see below for a sampling of responses from social media users:

Content created and supplied by: Loyalnews (via 50minds

News )

#Mixed #Reactions #Ogun #State #Governor #Threatens #Shut #Banks #Obey #CBN #VerdictMixed Reactions As Ogun State Governor Threatens To Shut Down Banks That Will Obey CBN Verdict Publish on 2023-02-15 22:40:16