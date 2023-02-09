NEWS

Mixed Reactions As Massive Crowd Greet Buhari, Tinubu, Shettima at APC Rally in Sokoto State

With just about 16 days to the emergence of Nigeria’s next president, President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his second in command, Senator Kashim Shetima, have taken their campaign rally to the well-known Seat of the Caliphate (Sokoto State).

Just after the rally, the former Lagos published a post on his official Twitter timeline to appreciate the indigenes of the state and President Buhari for their show of love and support.

Tinubu wrote, “I am overwhelmed by the love you displayed. We will all celebrate our resounding victory on February 25th. “Special appreciation to His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari for joining us once again.”

[The above picture, from left to right, shows: Sen. Kashim Shettima, Femi Gbajabiamila, President Buhari, Senator Ahmad Lawan, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.]

Several Nigerians reacted to Bola Tinubu’s tweet as you will see in the pictures below as you are also free to register yours.

