Mixed Reactions As Mammoth Crowd Welcome Peter Obi at Nnewi Market Today

In the spirit of the electoral campaigns and with 11 days left for the emergence of Nigeria’s next president as arranged by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the presidential campaign team, the presidential candidate (Peter Gregory Obi), and the vice presidential candidate (Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed) of the Labour Party (LP), recently paid a visit to a major market in his hometown today, February 11, 2023, where he was greeted by a large number of supporters.

According to a post published on the official timeline of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), he was received at the famous Nnewi market in Anambra State, where he also expressed his joy at having mingled with the locals.

Peter Obi tweeted, “My market storm in Nnewi was heartwarming.” It gives me personal joy to always interface with my fellow Nigerians. “Thank you, Anambra Obidients, for an awesome outing and show of love.”

Check out some of the reactions that followed Peter Obi’s tweet this evening.

