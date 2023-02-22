NEWS

Mixed Reactions As Images Of Uncollected PVCs In Anambra Surface Online

Ahead of the February 25 general election, most Nigerians are prepared to cast their vote while some are not bothered. Most Nigerians that have registered for Permanent Voters Cards have refused to collect there PVC without any reason. According to reports from the Vanguard, a lady has advised prospective voters to come and collect their PVCs.

A trending video has shown how Permanent Voters Cards has been deposited at the compound of a radio station for the owners to collect it. According to a female voice which was heard, she noted that the PVCs belong to the people of Nnewi North of Anambra state. The lady advised individuals from the Local Government to collect their PVC’s at the mentioned radio station.

Reacting to the pictures shared by the Vanguard, many media users has condemned the act of not collecting PVCs by Nigerians

Olagunju Rotimi wrote, “my Igbo people are the issue believe me, why won’t you collect your PVC for God’s sake”

Ibrahim A Abdulahli wrote, “Obi supporters”

George Ejike, “This is how to show that they have Rejected Nigerian election”

