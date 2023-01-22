This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mixed Reactions As Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s Son Was Seen Arriving At An Event In Convoy

Social media users have expressed their displeasure over a video which surfaced online showing the son of Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, arriving at an event in convoy.

In the video which was shared by The Punch, the governor’s son, Chinedu, was seen arriving at the event in a convoy of several SUVs and security aides. The video which has been trending online has attracted a lot criticism from Nigerians.

In their reactions, some people have said that Chinedu’s father, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, has presided over a state where civil servants and teachers have been impoverished by a backlog of salary arrears, yet the son was exhibiting such extravagance. Some also made reference to the bad roads that characterize Abia State.

In addition, some people said that it is high time African leaders realized that governance and government are not anything related to family business. Some people also said that they don’t see anything wrong with it, that it is simple security measures because the South-East region is not safe.

Below are some of the reactions from members of the public.

