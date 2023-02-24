This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mixed Reactions As CNN Drops Result Of Its Last Poll Ahead Of Presidential Election

International News agency, Cable News Network ( CNN) has launched the end result of the closing ballot it performed concerning the approaching election on Saturday.

The end result, which has generated plenty of reactions, became launched much less than forty eight hours to the day of the election on their station

According to the end result launched via way of means of the media organization, the 3 pinnacle presidential applicants, the hard work birthday birthday celebration presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, the All Progressive Congress APC, presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, and the People Democratic Party, PDP presidential aspirant, Alhaji Waziri Atiku Abubakar had been taken into consideration

According to the prediction of the media outfit, the hard work birthday birthday celebration presidential aspirant continues the pinnacle spot with 41%. The All Progressive Congress presidential candidate stands withinside the 2d spot with 31% at the same time as the previous vp of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar is 0.33 at the log with 20%

Aside from the end result of the ballot performed via way of means of CNN, the previous governor of Anambra nation has been expected via way of means of numerous polling organizations to win the impending election

As visible at the TV station

It is not information that the election will arise on Saturday and Nigerians had been watching for the massive day

More So, earlier than the election, numerous campaigns had been staged throughout the country via way of means of all of the above presidential applicants and all are assured of triumphing the election

However, for the reason that end result of the ballot surfaced online, there had been numerous reactions from social media customers

Kindly examine up on a number of the remarks from them earlier than

What are your mind on this text

Content created and supplied by: Loyalnews (via 50minds

News )

#Mixed #Reactions #CNN #Drops #Result #Poll #Ahead #Presidential #ElectionMixed Reactions As CNN Drops Result Of Its Last Poll Ahead Of Presidential Election Publish on 2023-02-24 23:45:17