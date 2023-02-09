NEWS

Mixed Reactions As Buhari Announces Plans to Handover to Next Regime, Signs New Executive Order

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 days ago
0 318 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mixed Reactions As Buhari Announces Plans to Handover to Next Regime, Signs New Executive Order

As the presidential elections scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) gradually draw near, President Muhammadu Buhari recently began to put his house in order after leading the country for eight (8) years in the highest capacity and to make room for an easy transition for the next president, which will be decided by Nigerians in about 16 days from today.

Speaking about his preparation to exit the presidential villa, President Buhari took to his official Twitter platform on Thursday, February 9, 2022, where he disclosed that he had signed an important legal document that pertains to the facilitation and management of presidential transitions. 

According to the tweet, “I have signed Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 on the Facilitation and Management of Presidential Transitions.” “The new Executive Order puts in place a legal framework for the seamless transition of power from one presidential administration to another.”

Furthermore, Buhari stressed that a Presidential Transition Council, which will be headed by Mr. Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), has been created too.

He wrote, “I have also approved the establishment of a Presidential Transition Council, to be chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), to facilitate and manage the 2023 presidential transition programme.”

Speaking about the framework put together to mark the end of his regime, several Nigerians expressed their views in the comment section, as you will see below.

Content created and supplied by: Extraordinaire432 (via 50minds
News )

#Mixed #Reactions #Buhari #Announces #Plans #Handover #Regime #Signs #Executive #OrderMixed Reactions As Buhari Announces Plans to Handover to Next Regime, Signs New Executive Order Publish on 2023-02-09 16:26:16



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 days ago
0 318 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

PDPs Support of the Redesign Policy Shows That They are an Enemy of the People – Wike

11 mins ago

2023: We will lead the Plateau out of poverty and implement inclusive governance – Dakum, Labour Par

11 mins ago

A Party In Tatters Few Days To Voting, The Sign Of Defeat Are All There To See – Keyamo Drags PDP

22 mins ago

2023: Some Northern States that might not favour Atiku Abubakar according to report by Nextier poll

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button