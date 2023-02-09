This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mixed Reactions As Buhari Announces Plans to Handover to Next Regime, Signs New Executive Order

As the presidential elections scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) gradually draw near, President Muhammadu Buhari recently began to put his house in order after leading the country for eight (8) years in the highest capacity and to make room for an easy transition for the next president, which will be decided by Nigerians in about 16 days from today.

Speaking about his preparation to exit the presidential villa, President Buhari took to his official Twitter platform on Thursday, February 9, 2022, where he disclosed that he had signed an important legal document that pertains to the facilitation and management of presidential transitions.

According to the tweet, “I have signed Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 on the Facilitation and Management of Presidential Transitions.” “The new Executive Order puts in place a legal framework for the seamless transition of power from one presidential administration to another.”

Furthermore, Buhari stressed that a Presidential Transition Council, which will be headed by Mr. Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), has been created too.

He wrote, “I have also approved the establishment of a Presidential Transition Council, to be chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), to facilitate and manage the 2023 presidential transition programme.”

Speaking about the framework put together to mark the end of his regime, several Nigerians expressed their views in the comment section, as you will see below.

