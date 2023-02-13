This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mixed Reactions As APC Says Asiwaju Tinubu’s Gaffes Are As A Result Of Campaign Rally Pressure

A former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Femi Pedro, has said gaffes made by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, are mere slip of tongues as a result of pressure from campaigns. Pedro, who insisted that Tinubu is fit both mentally and physically to lead Nigeria, said mistakes are common and not unusual adding that anybody can commit such blunders. Pedro, who was the second-term deputy to former Lagos governor Tinubu between 2003 and 2007, said this during a live appearance on Channels Television’s election programme, The 2023 Verdict, on Monday.

The APC flag bearer had made some gaffes during the ongoing campaigns that trended online among Nigerians on social media. Some of which are; “PDAPC,” “balablu” and “down payment for a roasted corn.” Pedro, who is also a member of the APC’s Presidential Campaign Council, said Nigerians had nothing to worry about as regards Tinubu’s health and cognitive abilities.

However, the news headline has generated mixed reactions among the Facebook users. Kindly read some of the reactions from Nigerians that commented below the news on Facebook:

If he is making gaffes due to campaign pressure, how will he comport himself to take a crucial decision that will affect Nigerians positively before world leaders? Pedro’s assertion is enough to vote against Bala Bluu.

Nigeria problems is higher than APC campaign pressure. We can’t elect problem to solve problems. Campaign pressure make Tinubu start shouting Balablu. Such person is not fit to rule Nigeria.

A man that cannot stand the campaigns pressure, how will he cope with Nigeria numerous problems. Sai Baba 2nd regret is coming. mature people like Obasanjo and Adebanjo knows the truth.

He can’t withstand the campaign pressure but he will withstand presidential pressure? You simply confirmed that he’s not fit for the position he’s contesting for. You can’t comfortably cover the truth!

Source: Facebook And Punch Newspapers.

Content created and supplied by: Garbxtpen (via 50minds

News )

#Mixed #Reactions #APC #Asiwaju #Tinubus #Gaffes #Result #Campaign #Rally #PressureMixed Reactions As APC Says Asiwaju Tinubu’s Gaffes Are As A Result Of Campaign Rally Pressure Publish on 2023-02-13 16:13:07