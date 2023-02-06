Mixed reactions as APC PCC slams Peter Obi for supporting currency redesign

Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) criticized the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for supporting the Central Bank of Nigeria’s currency redesign policy. According to a report by The PUNCH, Obi expressed his support for the policy, stating that it would bring long-term economic and social benefits to the country. In an interview with Arise TV, he emphasized that although the redesign would bring temporary inconvenience, its benefits outweighed any potential discomfort.

However, the APC’s spokesperson in Osun State, Remi Omowaiye, issued a statement accusing Obi of conspiring with bank officials to cause hardship for Nigerians. Omowaiye claimed that Obi has a personal interest in Fidelity Bank, where he allegedly kept Anambra’s money instead of using it for the state’s development. He also accused Obi of failing to condemn the policy and the actions of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

Omowaiye called on the Central Bank of Nigeria to implement effective strategies that would not cause difficulties for Nigerians before the new naira notes are distributed. He said that the timing of the policy was poor and claimed that people have been unable to access their bank accounts, leading to unrest in some cities. He compared the situation in Nigeria to the currency change in the United Kingdom, where the old currencies were allowed to fade out without causing any major disruptions. He also criticized the lack of adequate infrastructure to support the country’s transition to a cashless economy. See some of the reactions below;

What do you think about this article?

Content created and supplied by: BeepMedia (via 50minds

News )

#Mixed #reactions #APC #PCC #slams #Peter #Obi #supporting #currency #redesignMixed reactions as APC PCC slams Peter Obi for supporting currency redesign Publish on 2023-02-06 15:27:37