Mixed Reactions After Okonkwo Shares Video of Obi’s Lawyers Preparing for Tribunal

Kenneth Okonkwo, spokesperson for the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign, has shared a video showing the legal team of Labour Party presidential contender, Peter Gregory Obi, preparing for the forthcoming tribunal sitting. The case, launched by Obi, is aiming to nullify the election of the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Obi’s team, determined to prove a disputed election outcome, initiated proceedings on Monday, May 8. Since then, the legal case has been relentlessly ongoing, attracting nationwide attention and commentary. Okonkwo’s video is a clear reminder of the high stakes and meticulous preparation involved in such significant legal confrontations.

The video was released Okonkwo’s official Twitter page on Tuesday and shows Obi’s legal team huddled in intense discussion, crafting their final written address ahead of their next tribunal appearance. The video has swiftly garnered numerous views and retweets, heightening anticipation for the forthcoming legal battle.

Alongside the video, Okonkwo also posted a message to the OBIDATTI campaign’s supporters, urging them to send words of encouragement and prayers for the legal team. “We ask for your continued prayers and unwavering support for our legal team in this critical phase of our democratic journey,” wrote Okonkwo in the post.

