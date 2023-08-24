Mistakes You Should Stop Making When Charging Mobile Phones

Mobile phones have become an essential part of our lives, and we rely on them for almost everything. We use our phones all the time – for talking, having fun, and even working. But there’s something we might not pay much attention to: how we charge them. Surprisingly, the way we charge our phones can affect them. In this article, we’ll talk about how to charge your phone the right way.

1. Overcharging your phone

One of the most common mistakes people make when charging their mobile phones is overcharging them. Many people leave their phones plugged in overnight, which can overcharge the battery and cause it to become damaged. To avoid overcharging your phone, you should unplug it as soon as it reaches 100%.

2. Using third-party chargers

Many people opt to use third-party chargers instead of the ones that come with their phones. While these chargers may be cheaper, they can be dangerous. Third-party chargers can damage your phone’s battery and even cause it to catch fire. It is always best to use the charger that comes with your phone or a certified replacement.

3. Letting your phone’s battery die completely

Another mistake people make when charging their mobile phones is letting the battery die completely before charging it. This can be harmful to your phone’s battery and reduce its lifespan. It is best to charge your phone when it reaches 20% and avoid letting it get to 0%.

4. Charging your phone in extreme temperatures

Extreme temperatures, whether hot or cold, can damage your phone’s battery when charging. It is best to charge your phone in a cool, dry place and avoid leaving it in direct sunlight or near a heat source.

5. Leaving your phone in its case when charging

Leaving your phone in its case when charging can cause it to overheat, which can damage the battery. It is best to remove the case when charging to ensure that your phone does not overheat.

6. Using your phone while charging

Using your phone while it is charging can cause it to overheat, which can damage the battery. It is best to avoid using your phone while it is charging and let it charge fully before using it again.

