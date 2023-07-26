“Miss my Babies” Singer, Davido says as he Shows off his Cars (Photos).

Nigerian-American singer, Davido has taken to social media to disclose that he is longing to see his cars, as he backed up such disclosure with pictures of his expensive cars parked in his garage.

Recall that legendary afro beat singer, Davido has been on tour around the world for quite some time now, as he has been able to perform his songs in cities like Toronto, Boston, Chicago and Houston.

And so following his absence at home, the music star took to his official Instagram story to upload pictures of his Lamborghini Aventador, Rolls-Royce, Bentley Bentayga and Mercedes Benz which he kept in his car stall.

Here is Davido’s post below;

Davido is one among the many legendary Nigerian singers that has impacted the world significantly with his talent. The afro beat singer has been able to not only produce inspiring songs but also raise lots of young stars that are now making huge waves in the music industry.

Aside from his music career, Davido has also shown that he is philanthropic in nature, following how he has been able to impact the lives of people with his money.

Goodnewschi (

)